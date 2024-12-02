JCB teams up with JCC Payment Systems to extend its reach across Europe

The joint licencing agreement enables JCB cards to be used at all JCC POS systems, ATMs and online touch points across Cyprus and Greece. This partnership will launch in 2019 with the purpose of extending JCBs presence in Europe and the East Mediterranean. In particular, more than 800,000 Russian tourists per year will enjoy JCB acceptance in Cyprus.

JCCs 29 years of providing payment systems in Cyprus and Greece will enable JCB to become useful to its customers travelling to and around Europe. After activation JCB Card members will be able to use their card at most hotels, restaurants, petrol stations and many more retailers during their stay. JCB is a major global payment brand and a payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan.