JCB taps Nuvei to get JCB payment acceptance across global markets

This collaboration will bring greater value to Nuvei’s 50,000 merchant network and offer JCB cardmembers a seamless online payments experience. This merchant network includes social media, luxury retail, travel, and entertainment. This will allow JCB to provide a compelling offering for the global spenders amongst its cardmember community.

Nuvei’s unique platform provides merchants with choice and flexibility to capture every payment opportunity, increase acceptance rates, and reduce operating costs. The partnership with JCB will also open greater prospects for Nuvei’s merchant community to provide comprehensive payment acceptance and greater sales opportunities on a global scale.









Keeping payments secure

Nuvei will also be offering J/Secure 2.0, JCB’s cardmember authentication programme conforming to the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification to prevent fraud. J/Secure 2.0 is expanding globally and supported by major global suppliers of 3DS Server and ACS. It provides more opportunities to JCB acquirers and issuers for secure ecommerce transactions and enhances the customer experience to reduce cart abandonment by introducing Frictionless Flow (the customer will not be prompted for additional information such as a password) through risk-based authentication that supports richer data exchanges and additional data sharing during online transactions.

This partnership is the latest stage in JCB’s growing global acceptance, bringing secure payments to the fast-growing sector of online sales ecommerce. With the global ecommerce market forecast to total USD 6.169 trillion by 2023 and set to take more than 22 % of total retail sales1,according to the press release, JCB’s partnership with Nuvei provides an exciting platform for further growth.

Nuvei’s officials are happy to extend their partnership with JCB and continue to support them along their global acceptance journey. Their business is focused on accelerating merchant’s businesses through innovative payment solutions which promise a frictionless, secure payment experience for their customers.

Fore more information about Nuvei, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.