JCB partners Worldline to expand reach in Belgium

Starting early 2015, JCB cards will be accepted at Worldline merchants throughout Belgium. Currently, JCB cards are accepted at about 25 million merchants worldwide, including several millions in Europe.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a European and global player in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: merchant services, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services. In 2013, Worldlines activities within the Atos Group generated (pro forma) revenues of EUR 1.11 billion. The company employs more than 7,200 people worldwide.

JCB is a global payment brand and credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 25 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 16 countries and territories, with more than 83 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with more than 350 banks and financial institutions globally.