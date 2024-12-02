



Following this announcement, the JCB Panda Card was developed in order to offer up to 3% cashback on purchases, made via two major mobile payment methods (such as Line Pay and JKO Pay) at the selected merchants. This includes major airlines, online travel platforms catering to the Taiwanese domestic market, and gasoline stations.

In addition, both JCB International and Taiwan Rakuten Card will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on JCB International x Taiwan Rakuten Card partnership

According to the officials of the company, the JCB Panda Card will also offer unlimited base 1.5% cashback with 3.5% for customers and partners in the region of Japan, Korea, and Thailand.

At the same time, by integrating ecommerce services, membership accounts, and in-house points, Taiwan Rakuten Card is set to continue to provide secure and efficient online and offline services for online stores and consumers, as well as a convenient and safe environment for card use.

The partnership will focus on optimising the overall client experience, while also accelerating the development of secure and efficient card payments in the local financial landscape. Furthermore, by leveraging JCB’s global presence and card network and combining them with Taiwan Rakuten’s suite of solutions and expertise, the strategic deal will also offer flexibility and foster solid business relationships between merchants and their client base.



