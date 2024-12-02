JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

In accordance with the offer, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40% cashback at retail stores in Australia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the offer period. The offer will be valid from October 1 to December 31, 2022. The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be USD 36, with an overall cap of USD 181 per card during the offer period.











Getting ready for increased consumer spending

JCB’s officials stated that with the easing of travel restrictions globally, they expect to see a surge in international travel. They are happy to partner with NPCI in launching this promotion and hope their Indian cardholders will enjoy these offers at locations carefully chosen, keeping their preferred travel destinations in mind. With wide acceptance of merchants internationally, the RuPay JCB Debit and Credit cardholders will benefit from a hassle-free and rewarding experience wherever they go.

Commenting on the partnership, NPCI’s representatives said that they are anticipating a high traffic from India to these locations and want their cardholders to benefit, when they spend using RuPay JCB Cards. The offer is available on all in-store purchases, irrespective of size or category of the merchant. With a wide international acceptance network, they wish to provide more such offers in other geographies also.





Expanding payment acceptance

This development comes shortly after JCB partnered with Nuvei to offer JCB acceptance to the latter’s global merchant ecosystem.

This collaboration will bring greater value to Nuvei’s 50,000 merchant network and offer JCB cardmembers a seamless online payments experience. This merchant network includes social media, luxury retail, travel, and entertainment. This will allow JCB to provide a compelling offering for the global spenders amongst its cardmember community.

Nuvei’s unique platform provides merchants with choice and flexibility to capture every payment opportunity, increase acceptance rates, and reduce operating costs. The partnership with JCB will also open greater prospects for Nuvei’s merchant community to provide comprehensive payment acceptance and greater sales opportunities on a global scale.