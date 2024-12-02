This collaboration simplifies ecommerce transactions and expands payment options for all merchants with J/Secure since its launch in 2024. J/Secure is JCB’s authentication program for card-not-present transactions, which protects card members from identity theft.











Convenient payments for JCB cardholders in Germany

By joining forces with First Cash Solution, Japan’s payment brand aims to improve service quality and optimise fraud prevention for merchants accepting JCB payments. This will particularly be for customer transactions originating from Asia for a diverse range of merchants across various sectors, including accommodation, travel, dining, sports, and lifestyle. The implementation of J/Secure reinforces First Cash Solution’s commitment to providing its existing merchants with security and a simple payment experience for their customers.

With the European standard implementation, JCB members can now have a more convenient payment experience, and First Cash Solution merchants accepting JCB payments will be introduced to a wider market of JCB card users. This partnership marks a key moment for JCB and is set to boost JCB cardmember spending throughout Germany. It offers greater convenience and security for JCB Cardmembers, who can now use their cards across a larger network of European merchants.

Through this partnership, First Cash Solution aims to expand its global reach and support its merchants to enter new markets in Asia. This especially applies to businesses that cater to an Asian clientele, as this collaboration offer them a direct connection to better customer experience and increased revenue potential, all in a safe and compliant environment.

As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.