



Through this move, as of the beginning of January 2025, approximately 110,000 UK-based merchants operating in the hospitality sector can accept JCB Cards. Additionally, nearly 6,000 to 7,000 merchants in central London can receive payments leveraging the company's 'front of wallet' card while DOJO merchants are set to benefit from a market of 164 million cardmembers across the world. Also, to further scale its presence in Europe, JCB plans to allow its cardmembers visiting Ireland, Spain, and Italy to benefit from DOJO's payment solution.











JCB’s expansion in the UK

By including a varied range of businesses, the collaboration between JCB and DOJO aims to scale cardmembers’ spend across the UK. DOJO’s growth in Europe is set to directly support JCB Cardmembers, who can utilise their cards across a wider geographical area. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from JCB underlined that the current move equips their company’s customers with the convenience and security of leveraging their cards across a larger European merchant network. At the same time, JCB highlighted its commitment to optimising payments for its international cardmembers, with the alliance further assisting its goals.

DOJO, which is a London-based paytech, underscored that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent a critical part of the UK’s economy and the collaborative agreement with JCB intends to enable them to connect with a broader customer base and unlock additional growth opportunities.

Furthermore, back in December 2024, JCB also announced that JCB Cards can be leveraged to pay the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) application fee for cardmembers visiting the UK. The initiative came as a response to the UK’s decision to impose a fee for tourists travelling from selected countries and territories to the region. JCB aimed to assist visitors in this shift by enabling applicants to pay the application fee utilising their JCB Card.





