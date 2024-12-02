



Following this announcement, the JCB Metal Card was issued to customers and partners around the world. Alongside its metallic feel and look, the Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Card was developed with multiple features and benefits in order to optimise the experience of clients.











More insights on the Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Card launch

Included in the list of features that users can benefit from are fast virtual card issuance (individuals are enabled to receive their new virtual card in 7 minutes, while the physical metal card is expected to arrive within 5 days), global acceptance, beneficial services (including perks that are related to business travel, dining, and entertainment), and administrative cost savings (the company pays bills directly in order to reduce the workload of the finance department, while also having the possibility to view detailed transaction records through the Wonder App to consolidate business expenses).

In addition, clients will benefit from optimised encryption technology for improved security, as well as a design that was developed for corporate use (for company operations and business expenses, allowing owners and employees to easily manage operational costs and business enterprise by settling credit card bills directly).

In the following 12 months, BINDO expects to increase the overall number of Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Cardmembers by approaching multiple of its own clients via Wonder. This service represents an all-in-one digital payment and financial service platform, with scope for further development and expansion across different industries, marketplaces, and verticals.

JCB and Bindo are both committed to continuing the process of driving financial innovation and inclusion, as well as improving the financial access for merchants and traders of all sizes and industries in Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The financial institutions will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.



