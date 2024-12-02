JCB partners Interac to process ABM transactions in Canada

The transactions will be processed by leveraging the existing infrastructure between Interac and Discover Global Network to support both magnetic stripe and chip and pin cards. This agreement will enable JCB credit and debit cardholders to withdraw cash at participating ABMs throughout Canada, joining current international network partners Discover Global Network and UnionPay International while leveraging the infrastructure of Interac.

The Interac International ABM Service enables foreign cardholders to withdraw cash at participating Canadian ABMs while visiting Canada. Currently, over 90% of Canadian ABMs are eligible participants in the International ABM service. Travellers to Canada holding a card from one of these payment networks can identify participating ABMs through the display of the PULSE, JCB or UnionPay International logo.