



As of 8 January 2025, tourists from selected countries and territories are set to be required to have an ETA before entering the UK. To support visitors in this shift, JCB now allows applicants to pay the authorisation application fee leveraging their JCB Card, offering them more convenience and a simplified payment experience during the application process. Additionally, the initiative comes at a significant time, considering that the new UK border regulations demand an ETA application fee of GBP 10 through the official UK ETA website. Accepting JCB is set to enable the UK Government to ensure an optimised and accessible application for JCB’s cardmembers globally.











Mitigating barriers to travelling to the UK

Supporting JCB Card acceptance for ETA applications is set to allow the UK to welcome a large segment of international travellers, with many of them coming from Asian countries, and eliminating the complexities of the entry process. The collaboration forged between JCB and the UK Government also aligns with broader efforts to optimise travel procedures and solidify border security. Representatives from JCB commented on the announcement, mentioning that their company can now equip its cardmembers with an augmented option to apply for their UK ETA. In addition, the move underlines JCB’s commitment to improving the overall travel experience for its cardmembers and assisting initiatives that facilitate secure and convenient cross-border travel.





