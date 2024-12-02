JCB launches QR code payment service

The service will be available across Asia, starting with Taiwan and Vietnam. Banks SinoPac in Taiwan and Sacombank in Vietnam are the first two to partner with JCB on this service.

Bank SinoPac has adopted the QR code solution and plans to begin deploying it in January 2019 to merchants that previously only accepted cash, like fish markets, flower markets, and taxis — with plans to eventually expand to 3,000 merchants.

Sacombank announced the launch of its new mobile banking app Sacombank Pay, which will allow JCB cardholders to choose the JCB Card as a funding source for it, and the company plans to offer JCB’s QR payment service at over 2,000 merchants.