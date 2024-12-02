JCB launches contactless payment service using NFC technology

Customers tap the J/Speedy card or other J/Speedy embedded device close to the merchant terminal reader for payment without signature on the receipt. International NFC payment protocols make it possible to enable J/Speedy acceptance worldwide. In addition to plastic cards, J/Speedy can be issued for a number of devices, including mobile and wearable devices.

Existing JCB contactless payment solutions include QUICPay using FeliCa technology for Japan and a J/Speedy solution for Taiwan domestic use only. The new J/Speedy solution is an upgrade of the Taiwan specs to support a cross-border transaction.

JCB is a global payment brand and credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 25 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 16 countries and territories, with more than 83 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with more than 350 banks and financial institutions globally.

In recent news, JCBI and Worldline, a global player in e-payment and transactional services, have signed a license agreement to create a JCB card acceptance network for JCB merchant acquiring operations in Belgium.