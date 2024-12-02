JCB is live with iSignthis ISXPAY in the EEA

The Company was granted an Acquiring license by JCB on 5 June 2017, and has since developed and certified its Tier 1 connection using its own in-house team of software developers.

A number of contracted merchants are ready to switch on JCB acceptance, with the Company now actively marketing JCB acceptance to new and existing merchants.

The already contracted merchants will be going progressively live, with an initial GPTV in excess of USD 50 million. The GPTV contribution by JCB acquiring will increase the Company’s total processed GPTV to more than USD 650 million, once the balance of its Tier 1 facilities are live.