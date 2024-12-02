JCB introduces Web API service for merchant acquiring with ACI Worldwide

JCB Web API Service provides acquirers with a web API-based interface for authorisation and clearing with 3D Secure 1.0/2.0. The service allows acquirers to connect to the JCB network to accept transactions from more than 130 million JCB cardmembers.

ACIs UP ecommerce payments provides connectivity to a global payment network of hundreds of card acquirers and alternative payment methods. Acquirers that are integrated with UP ecommerce payments solution are able to add JCB as a payment option through implementation of a few lines of code. Merchants will be able to offer more ways to pay for high net worth cardmembers who prefer to pay - in both card-present and card-not-present environments - with the payment brand that they know.

