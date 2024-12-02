This move allows Android smartphone users to make in-store payments via Google Pay at locations where JCB contactless payments are accepted. Customers can add their JCB Group-issued credit or debit cards in Japan to the mobile payment service.

JCB has plans to expand this feature to card issuers both within Japan and internationally. The introduction of Google Pay comes in the context of a growing global adoption of digital wallets. Google Pay, a contactless payment solution for Android devices, lets users make transactions by adding their credit cards or other payment methods. The platform uses authentication, encryption, and fraud protection to ensure secure transactions.

Expansion and previous partnerships

JCB is a major payment network globally and a prominent credit card issuer in Japan. Founded in 1961, the company expanded internationally in 1981 and now operates a network of approximately 49 million merchants worldwide. While JCB primarily issues cards in Asian markets, it has over 158 million cardholders globally according to electronicpaymentsinternational.com.

As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed partnerships with numerous financial institutions and banks to broaden its merchant network and increase its cardholder base. In September 2024, JCB International announced a partnership with BINDO to provide global customers and clients with access to the Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Card. Following this announcement, the JCB Metal Card was issued to customers and partners around the world.

JCB and Bindo are both committed to continuing the process of driving financial innovation and inclusion, as well as improving the financial access for merchants and traders of all sizes and industries in Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The financial institutions will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.