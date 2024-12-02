JCB International opens Sillicon Valley office

Opening an office in US will enable JCB to keep up with the trends and develop strategic direction in cooperation with global high-tech corporations. World payment markets are undergoing major changes in consumer lifestyle and payment scenarios with the rapid spread of information technology and mobile devices.

Information technology companies and ventures are developing an increasing number of new technologies and services that create notable changes in the payment card business environment on a global scale, including the spread of cashless payment and the commercialisation of edge technologies.

Jun-ichi Minowa, Executive Vice President, Business Design & Development of JCB commented: Our new Silicon Valley office will enable us to incorporate the latest technology and develop new services in cooperation with enterprises in America and strengthen our existing business.