JCB International, First Data partner to launch contactless in Hong Kong

JCB J/Speedy is the contactless payment solution of JCB. JCB J/Speedy users tap their card or mobile phone on a reader to pay. First Data will continue to support the expansion of JCB J/Speedy acceptance in Hong Kong throughout 2018 followed by additional countries across the Asia Pacific region.

JCB J/Speedy payment provides a convenient purchasing experience for both inbound travelers and for residents of Hong Kong and at the same time is simple for merchants to accept.

The JCB brand contactless payment solution is compliant with NFC and EMV(R) Contactless Communication Protocol Specifications.

