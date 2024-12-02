JCB International, CIMB Bank Singapore forge triple alliance with Wirecard on acquiring business

Through the partnership, JCB card acceptance facilities will be available at CIMB merchants. With its ASEAN footprint cemented, CIMB is a befitting partner with JCBI on both the local and regional front, acnnewswire.com reports. Having established similar collaborations in Malaysia and Indonesia, this new License Agreement extends the collaboration into other parts of Southeast Asia and enhances cooperation in the region.

Tourism is a key contributor to the Singapore economy and the country is a popular destination for regional JCB cardmembers. This new merchant acquisition partnership with CIMB will bolster the JCB card acceptance network in the market and promote new merchants to JCBIs rapidly expanding cardmember base from Asia during their stay in Singapore.

CIMB Bank Singapores one-stop merchant solution is in partnership with Wirecard, a global electronic payment and mPOS technology soluions provider. Wirecard has been providing an integrated payment platform that supports ecommerce, m-commerce, mobile and traditional Point-of-Sale, to facilitate merchants real-time tracking of transactions across multiple sales channels as part of the partnership.

