JCB, EVO Payments to enable JCB card acceptance for merchants in the UK and Ireland

Enabling the EVO merchant portfolio is expected to increase JCB acceptance at small to medium-sized businesses, particularly merchants utilising integrated payments. In addition, it is expected to grant JCB additional access to ISV providers who are especially active in the UK.

The UK and Ireland partnership follows a successful trial in Poland in 2017, when JCB acceptance was enabled for existing EVO merchants. The expansion of JCBs relationship with EVO is a key milestone for JCBs growth, as the company continues to drive acceptance coverage across Europe for its 130 million global cardmembers and expands its network of around 30 million merchant partners.

Earlier in 2019, JCB International and Interac have announced an agreement that allows JCB to process ABM transactions in the Canadian market.