JCB enters the Philippines market with EastWest credit card launch

The EastWest JCB Credit Card is the result of a partnership between JCB International and EastWest Banking Corporation, the eleventh largest bank in the Philippines.











Available in both gold and platinum editions, the offering will reward spending with accumulated reward points, which consumers can redeem against benefits like airline miles, cash rebates, or an annual membership fee waiver.

The card will incur year-round promotions and discounts from partner merchants in-store and online with rewards for shopping, dining, travel, and leisure. The offer also supports international purchases with a low foreign conversion fee.

Unlike most other issuing partnerships, the coming together of JCB and EastWest Bank supports a specific agenda, namely the provision of Japan’s ‘customer-centred focus’ into everyday banking products used by Filipinos. This element was something that was elaborated upon during remarks made EastWest’s officials during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA).





Bringing the Japanese customer experience to the Phillipines

Representatives from EastWest also explained how the new offering will bring more Filipinos closer to the Japan experience in general and to see the famed customer-centred focus. They also pointed out the bank’s partnership with JCB is part of its efforts to meet its customers’ growing needs for financial products that allow them to have more options and better experiences in their everyday life. They added that the credit cards will be a new way to better experience the modern lifestyle that Japan has to offer.