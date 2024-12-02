JCB enables contactless payment acceptance at Red Lines in Bangkok

This service aims to provide quicker and effortless transactions for both Thai and international cardholders.











According to JCB’s officials, information from the Bank of Thailand shows that accumulated credit card spending for purchasing purposes over a nine-month period in 2022 increased by approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2021. For JCB, the share of contactless payments is increasing, indicating that JCB cardholders prefer and are familiar with contactless payments.





Expanding into the transit market

JCB aims to enhance ease of payment for cardholders with a focus on contactless payments in mass transit systems. Currently, JCB Cards can be used in mass transit systems in many countries and territories around the world such as New York, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Japan. In the post-COVID era, both domestic and international travel has resumed. It is believed that the launch of this service will increase flexibility for cardholders in their daily commute as well as international cardholders traveling to Thailand.

The SRT Red Lines provide a convenient and fast transport service for passengers from suburban areas to the centre of Bangkok and connects with other railway systems such as the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), BTS Skytrain (BTS), long-distance intercity trains, and facilitates travel to and from important places such as Don Mueang Airport and Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak (Mo Chit Mai). From 1 March 2023 to 31 May 2023, JCB cardholders will enjoy a cashback privilege for Red Lines rides.

JCB’s representatives added that this project marks the beginning of their contactless payment service in Thailand's mass transit systems. The goal is to expand the service to other trains and other modes of travel. In addition, JCB Card is providing special offers for spending in travel and shopping categories, both domestically and internationally.