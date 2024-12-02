JCB cards to be accepted at Arkeas business partners

The agreement is a multi-channel acceptance offer for the entire acquisition scope: face-to-face payment, ecommerce, and ATMs. Thus, Arkea customers, who are currently using an electronic payment terminal (EPT) or an ecommerce site (Citelis solution,) will be able to accept JCB card payments. In addition, all Arkea ATMs will be integrated into the JCB network for cash withdrawals.

Arkea will gradually deploy access to JCB cards on all of its payment terminals portfolio. In addition, it will also ensure access to its online payment pages from its network of partners, including Credit Mutuel de Bretagne, Credit Mutuel du Sud Ouest, Credit Mutuel Massif Central, and Arkea Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels.

Moreover, by the end of June 2019, Arkea business customers will be able to accept JCB card member transactions. This includes access to all Arkea group ATMs, including those located in shopping malls and railway stations.