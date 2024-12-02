



According to the company the number of JCB cardmembers in Asia has experienced notable growth in recent years. In tandem with this expansion, JCB is committed to improving accessibility throughout the entire payment journey, including in the digital landscape. The company focuses its efforts to increase the overall payment experience for all JCB cardmembers, extending beyond just Asia.

Commenting on the news, representatives from JCB underlined that by expanding access to its services on Google Play, the company intends to serve the needs of its cardholders in the region. Collaborating with Google is set to allow JCB to scale accessibility for its cardholders.

Other news on JCB

In January 2025, JCB announced a partnership with DOJO to increase the acceptance of JCB Cards across the UK. Starting in January 2025, approximately 110,000 merchants in the UK hospitality sector were able to accept JCB Cards. Additionally, around 6,000 to 7,000 merchants located in central London were equipped to process payments using JCB’s ‘front of wallet’ card. Merchants partnered with DOJO also gained access to a global market of 164 million cardholders.

To strengthen its presence in Europe, JCB allowed its cardholders traveling to Ireland, Spain, and Italy to use DOJO’s payment solutions. This collaboration aimed to increase spending by JCB cardholders across the UK by incorporating a diverse range of businesses. DOJO's expansion in Europe directly benefited JCB cardholders, enabling them to use their cards in a broader geographic area. In response to this announcement, JCB representatives highlighted that this initiative provided customers with the convenience and security of accessing a larger network of European merchants.