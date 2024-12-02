JCB announces partnership with Trust Payments

JCB’s community of over 140 million cardmembers now have the option of making payments across Trust Payments’ network, consisting of both online and physical merchants, across 48 regions in Europe. More than 20,000 businesses from sectors such as retail, financial services, travel, hospitality, and other emerging verticals rely on Trust Payments to empower ecommerce and POS capabilities for their global merchants. Through the partnership with JCB, Trust Payments’ merchants will be provided with additional opportunities for generating higher profits and welcoming new customers by tapping into JCB’s cardmember community.

As part of the partnership, JCB’s cardmember authentication programme conforming to the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification, J/Secure 2.0 will be deployed to prevent fraud. As it is expanding globally and it is supported by global suppliers of 3DS Server and ACS, with J/Secure 2.0, JCB acquirers and issuers are provided with more opportunities for secure ecommerce transactions. In addition, J/Secure 2.0 helps enhance customer experience to reduce cart abandonment by introducing Frictionless Flow through risk-based authentication supporting data exchanges and additional data sharing during online transactions, with customers no longer being prompted to offer additional information such as passwords.

The JCB and Trust Payments partnerships aims to address the customer demand when it comes to contactless payments, with the market having risen in just over a decade to USD 10.3 billion and expected to reach USD 18 billion by 2025, as reported in an article by Global Banking and Finance. As a result, JCB cardmembers will be enabled to access Trust Payments’ range of POS devices, allowing them to make transactions securely. The partnership marks a milestone in JCB’s mission on expanding POS and ecommerce spend gateways for their cardmembers, whereas for Trust Payments, the partnership enables the expansion of the payment methods their merchants can accept on both POS terminals and across ecommerce payments.











JCB, Trust Payments company mission and product offering

JCB is a Japan-based payment brand and card issuer and acquirer, having launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and having started worldwide expansion in 1981. Its acceptance network includes approximately 39 million merchants around the world, and it issues cards across various international countries and regions, with over 140 million cardmembers.

Trust Payments is a fintech provider that aims to power innovative customer commerce solutions. Its on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) services help businesses’ online, in-store, and mobile growth and scalability, and combining these services with tools such as loyalty management and instant ecommerce, to engage new payment methods in crypto and bank transfers and drive Converged Commerce.

Having a global footprint with more than 400 people across 10 offices, Trust Payments supports business sectors ranging from travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services; the company also has an acquiring network exceeding 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods. In the EU, the company holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships for cross-border business, licensed by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licenses in 6 US states to carry out regulated payments in gaming.