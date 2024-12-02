JCB and Worldline release new whitepaper offering insights into payments for international consumers

According to the official press release, merchants will be able to benefit from improved customer loyalty and revenue by applying some of the practical steps listed within this guide. This is intended to positively impact international consumers, as their payment experience will be simpler and more streamlined, giving them more confidence to shop with international brands.





The press release emphasises that the volume of non-cash transactions is expected to keep growing, with digital and mobile wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers being the most commonly used payment methods at point of sale and in e-commerce. Additionally, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 72% of the global workforce by 2029. Having grown up with instant access to information and services, they expect seamless experiences. European merchants need to be ready to meet these expectations. Implementing effective frictionless payment experiences can help businesses reduce shopping cart abandonment and improve customer satisfaction.











Enhancing payment journeys

In the whitepaper, combining industry research, data, and proprietary insights, JCB and Worldline have outlined how merchants can create a frictionless payment journey for their customers, addressing the growing demand for seamless payments among Asian consumers. This guide aims to offer practical steps for European merchants to meet the expectations of a society that values speed and convenience, while also accessing new technologies and secure transaction processes.







JCB highlights the importance of merchants understanding their customer base to enhance payment experiences, especially in the travel industry. Tourism is a vital source of income for merchants, and there is a high expectation for smooth payment processes. This is particularly important for travellers, who may face language barriers and unfamiliar payment systems. Providing mobile or contactless payment options, supported by a clear and secure process, can remove these obstacles and offer the hassle-free experience that tourists desire.





By publishing this guide, JCB aims to showcase that the adoption of new technologies and practices can reduce the steps needed in the transaction journey, while maintaining a secure process for both customers and merchants. Merchants who embrace these solutions and stay attuned to their customers' needs can thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy, while international travellers are able to experience a truly frictionless payment journey.





About JCB

JCB is a global payment brand and a credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in countries and territories in Asia, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base.







About Worldline

Worldline helps businesses of all sizes to accelerate their growth journey. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023.

