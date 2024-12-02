



By teaming up, GHL and JCB intend to allow the acceptance of JCB Cards on the former’s merchant terminals across Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, intending to ensure that GHL continues to remain an omnichannel provider of payment services across its footprint. In addition, the regional collaboration is set to support both companies’ expansion, working towards enabling merchants and shoppers to benefit from improved payment convenience. The introduction of JCB and GHL’s payment options will start in Malaysia in the third quarter of 2024, followed by Thailand and the Philippines.











The current news follows JCB’s announcement regarding the expansion of its alliance with Nuvei to cover Singapore and Hong Kong. The move was set to extend the two companies’ existing partnership in Europe, aiming to assist Nuvei’s presence in the Asia-Pacific ecommerce market. Also, Nuvei planned to allow its global merchants to accept JCB payments, equipping JCB’s cardholders with the ability to conduct payments directly to businesses integrated with Nuvei.





Augmented payment experiences

By leveraging JCB’s global presence and card network, the collaboration focuses on further expanding GHL’s payment solutions, with the company’s merchants being able to accept JCB Cards and providing a simplified payment experience for cardmembers. Considering GHL’s merchant network, which spans over 480,000 payment touchpoints in various sectors across Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, the alliance works towards substantially scaling JCB Card usage and accessibility. The two companies plan to offer flexibility and foster solid business relationships between merchants and customers.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from GHL mentioned that by joining forces with JCB, their company intends to advance its commitment to offering optimised payment solutions and simplifying payments regionally. At the same time, JCB’s officials underlined that leveraging this collaboration is set to allow the company to better serve its card members from across the globe with optimised card acceptance points.