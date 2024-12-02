JCB and Fiserv join forces to expand card acceptance in Europe

Over 150 million international JCB cardmembers will be welcomed by participating merchant clients of Fiserv, the PayTech enabling card acceptance for merchants in Europe.











More payment choices

The multi-regional collaboration will expand payment choices for JCB Cardmembers, allowing them to pay with their JCB Cards at participating merchants in the UK, Germany, and Poland. Merchants ranging from large enterprises with an omnichannel focus to smaller businesses will benefit from the ability to offer an additional payment option through their existing merchant-acquiring relationship.

Fiserv will support JCB Contactless and J/Secure payment gateways for the European merchant communities. JCB Contactless provides a reliable, simple, and expedient way for JCB to pay in-store. J/Secure is JCB’s Cardholder authentication programme that executes risk-based authentication and provides frictionless checkout experiences.





JCB to become more available in Europe

The new collaboration is a key part of JCB’s plan to increase its card acceptance rates across Europe, enabling a seamless and secure payment experience.

JCB’s officials said that they are delighted to have signed and sealed their partnership agreement with Fiserv. This collaboration will allow secure, convenient, and speedy payment gateways for their JCB Cardmembers and the valued merchant clients of Fiserv. They look forward to their continued work together and appreciate the determination of Fiserv towards making a positive business impact on its growing merchant network and JCB’s international cardmembers.

Representatives from Fiserv stated that in an interconnected world consumers value the ability to pay wherever and whenever they want, using their preferred payment method. The partnership with JCB will enable businesses to broaden consumer payment options, simplify payments acceptance, and accelerate growth.