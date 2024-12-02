JCB, Allied Wallet to facilitate SEPA transactions

Due to this partnership, Allied Wallet will extend its JCB functionality beyond ecommerce to bricks and mortar point-of-sale (POS) acceptance, allowing their retailers to attract JCBs 106 million card members worldwide to both their online and/or physical outlets respectively.

The first phase of the partnership will see systems integration for JCB ecommerce acceptance in Q417, then becoming fully operational, including POS certification, during 2018.

The Japan-based credit card company is steadily penetrating the SEPA market. In June 2017, JCB has signed a direct License Agreement with CardPay to accept ecommerce card transactions across the SEPA, and other similar agreement with iSignthis.