JazzCash launches an online payment gateway

The online retailer can receive payments from e-shoppers through a variety of channels, including credit/debit card, mobile account and voucher payments.

The company claims the online escrow feature offered by JazzCash is the first of its kind in Pakistan. With the escrow feature enabled, customers can shop online with complete confidence as their money will be secured until they receive and verify the product. Also, the customer can raise a dispute by logging into an online portal.

Mobilink is a trade name of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), a mobile operator in Pakistan providing a range of prepaid and postpaid voice and data telecommunication services to both individual and corporate subscribers.