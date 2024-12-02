Jawbone partners AmEx to offer a wearable payment option

Jawbones new Up24 retails for USD 199 and enables American Express cardholders pay for things by tapping the bracelet against payment readers in stores.

The tracker has an NFC chip that syncs with a new app Jawbone will launch this summer. After downloading the app, consumers log in with the same password and user name they use on AmericanExpress.com. Afterwards, they pick the right credit card to transfer money to the Jawbone.

Previously, AmEx made moves in the wearables space as follows: it partnered with McDonalds last year to let diners pay for meals with reward points. The program also links with American Express mobile app. Similar to the McDonalds program, AmEx members can swipe their credit cards in 7,000 New York cabs.

Also last year, the financial company inked a deal with the Uber ridesharing app so that loyalty program members can pay for their rides using reward points.