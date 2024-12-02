Jassby launches mobile payments system for kids

Jassby is a mobile payment system designed for kids and teens, that has raised capital for future growth in a funding round led by Blumberg Capital, Correlation VC, and Moneta VC.

The mobile platform is available at the Apple App Store, and allows parents to manage their kids money without the need for cash, credit or debit cards, or checks. They can digitally give money to their kids for any reason, such as a weekly allowance or birthday gift.

Kids can shop stores through the app from stores, while the parents can retain the control over the online stores their kids buy from. Also, Jassby complies with the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act.