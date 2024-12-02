Japans SBI unveils plans for its cryptocurrency exchange

SBI Holdings has updated its plans to fully launch a cryptocurrency exchange to list major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), ans ripple (XRP). The company had planned for SBI Virtual Currencies to launch in the autumn of 2017 and at the latest the beginning of 2018.

However, the plan was postponed following Coincheck’s hack and the trouble with its capital and business alliance agreement with China’s Huobi Group. These circumstances led the company to refrain from fully launching the exchange even though it had already received a license from the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA) in September 2017.