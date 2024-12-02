Japans Daiwa Securities Group completes DLT pilot for trade operations

The project was divided into two phases and the brokerage company had completed both of them. The publically available report of the PoC noted that its the main goal is to improve the efficiency by migrating a part of the functions of the existing systems.

The results of the pilot show that the integration of blockchain will reduce the operational cost of the workflow process allowing easier development of new products and services. The company also believes they might need to develop a new organization or a consortium, which holds the responsibility of the system development and administration, budget management and fund development.

Mentioning the constraints of the blockchain, Daiwa noted that the technology needs advanced information security and timely update of its functions to follow the changes in the business environment and user needs.