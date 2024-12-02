Japanese brokerage AFT to stop offering Trade Link platform

AFT explains that it will end the service at 15:00 on Friday, 19 April 2019. No details were provided for the rationale for such a radical move. The broker simply apologised to its clients for the termination of the “Trade Link” service.

AFT has informed its clients that, effective March 29, 2019, it will not accept applications for new accounts for Trade Link. The trading on the platform will stop on 15 April 2019 at 20:00, whereas all services related to the platform will be terminated on 30 April 2019.

Traders are advised to close all existing positions by 15:00 on 15 April 2019, the final day of transacting via the platform. If an open position has not been settled by then, the broker will “force” settle them. After 30 April 2019, traders will not be able to log in to “Trade Link”. Clients are encouraged to save the account history report, the balance statement etc. by 30 April 2019.