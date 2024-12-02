Japanese banks join quantum computing hub in Asia hosted by IBM

The universitys research hub can access IBM’s quantum computer system through the internet, with the aim of studying the possibilities of harnessing quantum computing. The new IBM Q Network Hub at the university’s Yagami campus in Kanagawa Prefecture is the first of its kind in Asia, according to Japan Times.

The hub allows researchers to use the power of IBM Q — the quantum computer at the tech’s research centre in New York. Moreover, Keio’s new research hub is expected to attract not only students and faculty members, but also private-sector researchers.

IBM chose Keio as its first Asian quantum computing hub as the university has a number of specialists in the field, who has been researching the concept for roughly two decades. The other hubs are in the United States, UK and Australia.