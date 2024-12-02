Japan: ValueCommerce, MasterCard to launch inbound B2B marketing service

With the business-to-business service kicking off in June, advertisers in Japan are expected to use the service to grow their inbound retail businesses by providing international customers with enhanced shopping experiences while traveling in Japan.

Currently, advertisers in Japan can only provide such services when shoppers make purchases online, but not in physical stores. This partnership will allow advertisers to close the loop and reward customers for in-store transactions, in order to drive more sales from international shoppers.

Additionally, the service will also enable advertisers to send promotional information to customers of Pinpoint, an Australian loyalty-reward service provider acquired by MasterCard last year. Pinpoint manages rewards programs for issuers and merchants throughout Asia Pacific, including Australia, Greater China, India and Japan.

ValueCommerce was founded in 1996 and offers two solutions, Internet advertising solutions, including affiliate marketing, and consulting solutions. The company is traded on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.