Japan Post, GeoPost to introduce cross-border ecommerce service

Japan Post has also purchased a 14.9% stake in Hong Kong-based global logistics provider Lenton Group, in which GeoPost holds a 34.7% stake.

GeoPost operates through brands including DPD, SEUR, Chronopost and Exapaq.

Japan Post is expected to implement a new global delivery service that will include customs duties paid in advance and incorporate other value-added services in the near future.

Lenton Group was founded in 2000 operating a global logistics network through airlines including Cathay Pacific Airways, Dragonair and Air China. The company operates in more than 25 countries across the world through subsidiaries Linex, RPX and Wako, providing services including distribution, international gateway operation and final delivery for clients including industrial firms and e-tailers.

