Japan: Payoneer, Quantium Solutions partner for cross-border payment solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, Quantium customers can become Payoneer accountholders, so they can receive commercial payments from companies in the US and around the world. Payoneer’s service can be used by a wide range of international e-commerce and mail order business operators, providing customers with full control over their money and enabling them to withdraw funds to their local bank account or at local ATMs.

Quantium Solutions is an e-fulfilment and mail solutions service provider wholly owned by Singapore Post Limited. In e-fulfilment, it offers one-stop service from pick-up services to warehousing, pick and pack, inventory management, delivery, to returns management and more. It also offers mail solutions such as mailroom management, with an established network in 10 countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

