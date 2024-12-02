Japan online shoppers prefer online over mobile payments

Based on research conducted by Neo Marketing, digital payment users of all ages strongly preferred desktops over smartphones and tablets as a device for making digital payments, which includes not just mobile payments at the point of sale, but methods of paying for all sorts of digital purchases.

One reason could be that despite the advanced nature of the Japanese ecommerce market, digital payment users in Japan are still worried about security. Nearly 6 in 10 respondents said they were concerned about making digital payments regardless of device, and another 13.0% were very concerned.

Among those who were at least somewhat concerned, the biggest fears were about the privacy and security of their personal information (82.6%), followed by payment fraud (75.1%).

Just over half of digital payment users surveyed said they bought almost everything in-store, possibly related to their security fears. Only among respondents in their 20s did an in-store shopping preference put people in the minority.

eMarketer estimates that 77.0 million people in Japan will make at least one digital purchase this year, or 69.0% of the total population.