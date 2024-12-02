Japan: MasterCard and WebMoney launch prepaid card dubbed WebMoneyCard

The WebMoneyCard can be used both online and at physical merchants that accept WebMoney or MasterCard payment cards. Cardholders can now make payments at approximately 38.1 million MasterCard acceptance locations.

WebMoney is issuing the WebMoneyCard under a MasterCard license owned by Credit Saison. Credit Saison is responsible for card issuance, management of MasterCard transaction data, and management of merchant accounts.

A smartphone app dubbed WebMoney Card Case was also launched, to enable cardholders to view their card balance and to reload funds online.

In recent news, following recent major data breaches, Visa and MasterCard are trying to drive the adoption of microchips into US credit and debit cards.