Japan makes up 4 percent of global ecommerce in 2016

In May 2016 polling of ecommerce buyers in Japan by JDA Software, nearly one-third of respondents said they had had a bad online experience in 2015.

Late delivery was the biggest source of trouble, mentioned by 36% of respondents, while another 22% mentioned missed deliveries as another problem. Meanwhile, 16% mentioned they received damaged products, the third most popular response.

Asked about the likelihood of returning to a digital retailer after a bad experience, more than 40% of digital buyers in JDA’s survey said they would probably buy from someone else, the most popular answer.

However, consumers in Japan are also loyal advocates of their favorite ecommerce brands. As noted in a December 2015 eMarketer article, 25% of consumers in Japan who used ecommerce platforms referred friends and family to their preferred site, higher than any other category studied.