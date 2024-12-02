Japan: Crocs launches drone delivery pop-up store

The shop, called Aerial Store, has been experimenting with helicopter drones which deliver footwear to customers, and is running from 5 to 8 March 2015 at Tokyo Midtown mall in Akasaka, in the west of the capital city of Japan, evigo.com reports.

Via Crocs delivery solution, shoppers have the possibility to order a pair of shoes by using an iPad screen and by touching a “take off” button, which will then direct the drone to collect the shoes from a specially designed set of shelves. Using GPS, the drones will pick up the item and deliver them to the waiting shopper.

The new store, staffed by drones, has been launched to promote its new pair of Norlin sneakers, which are supposed to be extremely light. To prove that, Crocs built a fleet of drones that could pick up the shoes and deliver them to customers.