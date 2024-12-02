Japan-based Bitpoint finds part of stolen cryptos

The cryptocurrency exchange announced that it lost approximately USD 32 million in the hack, which was detected on 11 July 2019. Bitpoint had suspended all transactions and services soon after the hack, although the incident affected holdings in five different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, XRP, Litecoin, Ether, and Bitcoin Cash held in the hot wallet.

The exchange has found 250 million yen (approximately USD 2.3 million) worth of cryptocurrencies lost in the hack, as per a media report. Bitpoint suggested that the stolen cryptocurrencies were discovered on exchanges operating overseas that were using a trading system provided by Bitpoint Japan.