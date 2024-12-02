Japan, Australia welcome Amazon Coins

Customers in the two markets can now use Amazon Coins on apps, games and in-app items from their Kindle Fire, Android phone or tablet, and on amazon.co.jp and amazon.com.au.

Moreover, customers can purchase discounted apps and games by purchasing Amazon Coins. Kindle Fire users in Japan and Australia will find USD 4.8 (JPY 500) and USD 4.7 (AUD 5.00) respectively, worth of free-of-charge coins deposited into their Amazon account.

Additionally, customers can also purchase coins in bulk and receive a discount of up to 20% to spend on apps and games in the Amazon Android Appstore (regular discount is 10% off apps and games).

While customers can save up to 10% when they pay using Amazon Coins, Amazon Appstore developers continue to earn their standard 70% revenue share.

