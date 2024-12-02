Jaja Finance rolls out mobile-first credit card after GBP 7 mln funding

The company plans to invite additional investments through the equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs, to take place in September 2018.

The credit card is managed entirely through the Jaja application, designed to make credit cards easier to manage.

Jaja has a quick onboarding process, allowing customers to tag and search transactions and providing them the option to share credit limit with trusted friends and family. Customers can link their Jaja credit card to their bank account, allowing it to top up the account automatically.

Jaja is working with Visa as a principal member, meaning it can issue cards, process transactions, provide processing services, and acquire merchants directly, supported by the Visa Investment and Strategic Partnership programme.

The company has its own consumer credit and payment institution licences, authorised by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).