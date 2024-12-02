JAGGAER updates shopping workflow in S2P Platform

Through tracking and analysing shopping patterns, JAGGAER’s solution provides order placing capabilities that pre-populate fields and carts, allow funds to be split, validated and recalculated, then budget checked against accounting codes and strings associated with a specific purchase. Collectively, these features create a powerful and intuitive shopping experience that rivals tier one consumer sites, for the business to business universe, with the added ability to track against traditional business purchasing systems.

These enhancements and innovations are an important part of the 18.3 product update, scheduled for November 2018, that will touch most aspects of our leader rated Source to Pay spend management platform, the company informs.