JAGGAER to power US real estate corporation JLL e-procurement system

JLL selected JAGGAER’s industry lauded Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management and Spend Analytics for digital transformation that promises to deliver bottom line revenue, and cost savings for clients, through increased supply chain transparency and new insights from advanced data analysis.

According to JLL, JAGGAER was chosen because of the solution’s ability to manage complex sourcing scenarios across the business and support a variety of global business needs.

JLL began a mandate to replace multiple disparate platforms located around the world with a single solution, designed to manage complex sourcing scenarios. EMEA was the first JLL region to get the system adopted, ran the first event and hosted the first reverse auction. Additionally, JAGGAER provides JLL with the ability to rate suppliers in terms of contract performance across a range of criteria including quality, health, safety and costs. Trend data compiled over time allows JLL to develop a scorecard providing accurate insights into the supply network, enabling JLL to make fact-based decisions and advise clients more effectively.