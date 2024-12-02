JAGGAER to expand data capabilities with AI powered analytics

A central data layer supported by data warehouse and data lake capabilities will enable the execution of Analytics from across the whole JAGGAER ONE solution. These enhancements are designed to improve the efficiency of data management for multiple industries and will be phased into production beginning with the release of JAGGAER’s 19.2 platform upgrade.

This series of planned upgrades will bring a single analytics strategy to the JAGGAER ONE platform. Analytics from JAGGAER’s central data layer will be fed directly into the platform, while being shared with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) foundation that will deliver recommendations, decisions and actions, bringing the promise of predictive “what if” scenarios into real world applications.

JAGGAER is adding the data lake capabilities to its existing data warehouse to serve the needs of the many companies that generate massive amounts of unstructured data, but also require data from many external sources to contextualize their analytics. A data lake is designed to manage unstructured and semi-structured data, as opposed to the structured data found in a data warehouse and provides the flexibility to extend beyond descriptive and into predictive and prescriptive analytics.