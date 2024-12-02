Jaggaer supplies e-procurement solution for tool manufacturer Gedore

The main goal for Gedore is to optimise and automate the procurement of indirect materials. The company required a digital solution that could enable its global procurement network to process purchase orders for C-parts and services more efficiently, and improve contract management. By optimising its transactional processes, Gedore has already benefited from efficiency in procurement, and can now concentrate on pushing further digitalisation within the company.

During phase one of the optimisation project, Gedore focused on restructuring and digitalising its transactional processes. Within months of implementation, roughly 60% of purchase orders for indirect materials are being processed via the Jaggaer platform, and the number is increasing. Buyers can now submit free-text or catalog orders, which are then transferred automatically to the company’s Infor ERP system.

Gedore has also achieved an oversight of its contracts with the Jaggaer Contract Management tool, for monitoring the effects of currency fluctuations. If the exchange rate fluctuates to a trigger point, Gedore and its suppliers can renegotiate prices and terms.