JAGGAER releases new e-procurement tool ONE 19.1

ONE 19.1 release highlights include support for international e-invoicing regulations for post-audit countries, enabling translation and localisation of supplier profiles including commodity or NAICS codes and other standard and custom registration information fields, analytics and financial reporting.

The tool’s Business Analytics Dashboard provides enhanced reporting and in-depth analysis of e-procurement data, Actionable Analytics provides users with the ability to take direct action from dashboard reports, and Inventory management enhancements allow manual inventory adjustments and reporting to ERP systems due to changes in quantity outside of normal purchasing activities

JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay e-procurement solutions with spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER focuses on developing spend solutions used in manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organisations.